Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.68. 735,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,413,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Specifically, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $661.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $18,489,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,869 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 1,699,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 322,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

