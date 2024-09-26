Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $202.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $155.16 and last traded at $155.38. 1,983,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,964,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

