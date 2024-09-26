Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49. 89,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,124,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Replimune Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $756.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

