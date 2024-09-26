SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.79. 4,922,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 45,776,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Specifically, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,595,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.