Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $310.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $256.38 and last traded at $255.33. 23,992,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 95,878,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.