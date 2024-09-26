CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $128.35. 249,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,811,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.44.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,943 shares of company stock worth $38,872,086 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

