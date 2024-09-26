NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $88.02 and last traded at $87.78. 1,738,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,539,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.46.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.52.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.