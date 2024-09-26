ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$46.64 and last traded at C$46.54, with a volume of 31701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.

Specifically, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.08.

The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

