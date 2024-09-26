Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

