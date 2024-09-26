ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

ZyVersa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $1.89. As a group, analysts expect that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

