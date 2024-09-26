Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the August 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Exicure Stock Performance
Shares of XCUR stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Exicure
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exicure
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.