Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the August 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Exicure

Exicure Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp purchased 237,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $711,669.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 849,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

