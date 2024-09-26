Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Drops By 55.9%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Yatra Online Trading Up 1.8 %

YTRA opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

