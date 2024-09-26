XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

XOMA Trading Down 0.3 %

XOMAP stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. XOMA has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

