22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 446.3% from the August 31st total of 203,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group Trading Down 2.9 %

22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.