Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.