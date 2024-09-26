Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
