Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Up 76.7% in September

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ YOSH opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.94. Yoshiharu Global has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.14%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

