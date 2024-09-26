X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Down 88.1% in September

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the August 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

X3 Stock Performance

Shares of XTKG stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. X3 has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 19.23% of X3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

