Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the August 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZAPP
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.