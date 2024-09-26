Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW) Short Interest Up 1,352.6% in September

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 1,352.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zapata Computing Stock Up 18.7 %

Shares of ZPTAW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Zapata Computing has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zapata Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapata Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.