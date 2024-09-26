Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

