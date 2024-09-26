Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Increases By 166.7%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

