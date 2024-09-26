Analysts Set Expectations for Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.57.

CS stock opened at C$10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

