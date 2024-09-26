Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on TMQ

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.38. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.