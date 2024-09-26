Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Boosted by Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of ITRG opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,264 shares during the period. Integra Resources accounts for 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.