Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Worthington Steel, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Steel in a report issued on Sunday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

NYSE WS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

