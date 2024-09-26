Medallion Financial Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

MFIN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

