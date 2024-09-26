Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

