Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sezzle Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sezzle in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $173.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $974.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,412.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,412.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,334,669.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,714 shares of company stock valued at $21,805,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

