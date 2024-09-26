Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

NEM opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

