First Horizon Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in First Horizon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

