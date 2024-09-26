Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.02. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.67. The firm has a market cap of C$48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total value of C$547,298.10. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

