Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.02. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.67. The firm has a market cap of C$48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total value of C$547,298.10. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barrick Gold
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.