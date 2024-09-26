Zacks Research Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

WGO opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

