MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Quarry LP increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 172.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 185,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 587,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

