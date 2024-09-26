FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 964,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 80.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

