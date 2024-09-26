FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by William Blair

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Down 1.7 %

HOLX stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 323.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

