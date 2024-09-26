Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE ITR opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05).

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.