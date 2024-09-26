Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Increased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.51.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

