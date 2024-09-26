Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OR opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 273,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

