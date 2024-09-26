Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Montage Gold Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAU. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

CVE:MAU opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$2.03.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.