Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Montage Gold Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
CVE:MAU opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$2.03.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
