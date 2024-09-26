Trilogy Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.34. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

