Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.20.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$19.21 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.96. The company has a market cap of C$25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.