FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Boosted by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

GOLD opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 666,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

