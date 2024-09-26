Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.27.

URG stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $491,345.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at $735,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,852 shares of company stock worth $606,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

