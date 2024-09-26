FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.40.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE ALA opened at C$33.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.19. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion.
Insider Activity at AltaGas
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.07%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
