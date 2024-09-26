FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Reduced by Raymond James (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$79.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.73 million.

ORE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

