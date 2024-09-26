Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Boosted by Analyst

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%.

TFPM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $14,035,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 294,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

