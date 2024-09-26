Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,368,884 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.