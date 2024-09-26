Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.02. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

