Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE URE opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.97. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 million.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$160,530.00. In other news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$160,530.00. Also, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$291,167.46. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

