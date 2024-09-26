ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ROK Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ROK Resources stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. ROK Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

